Pastor Elvis Agyemang saves man who cried for help to break free from drug addiction

This commendable intervention by the pastor was disclosed by Facebook influencer, Nänä Teä. According to him, the rehabilitation treatment has been estimated to cost GHC24,000 for the entire six-month period depending on its severity. But the man of God has paid half of the cost, with a fervent commitment to do his best to see the young man get the healing he cried for.

“God bless Pastor Agyemang Elvis for donating 12,000gh as part of Prince's Rehabilitation money. He was notified of the video and reached out to help the guy get back on his feet.

“He asked about the amount involved and I told him, it's 4,000gh a month and might last for about 6 months or more depending on the severity of his case. He then sent me 3 months part payment to my shockprize,” Nänä Teä wrote on Tell It All, a lively Facebook page he owns.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is reported that KFC has pledged to employ the young man after his rehabilitation to help him have a constant source of income and guard against his relapse.

The regretful drug addict who was looking unkempt against his will in the viral video that brought his plight to the limelight has now had a nice haircut that transformed him completely ahead of the rehabilitation. He was reportedly barbered by one ‘Kronikle Da Mobile Barber’.

In the video, the young man claimed to have attended and graduated from the reputable Bishop Herman College on a scholarship.

The brilliant young man who became a scrap dealer entered an unidentified basic school to share his life experiences and struggles that drug-taking had brought upon him. He advised the teachers to constantly admonish students against hooliganism and its attendant drug-taking.

According to him, his ambition was to become a legal practitioner, but he didn’t have any role model to emulate, so he naively resorted to “street life”, which crushed his dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flawless English-speaking man blamed his teachers partly for his current predicament because according to him, they taught him well academically, but failed to guide him to lead an upright life.