How is sex with a serial abortion patient rape?- Pastor accused of rape asks

"A woman might attend your programme and, once everyone else has left, claim she has no money for transportation and nowhere to sleep because her house is locked," he explained. "Meanwhile, you’ve already distributed your money among your instrumentalists and others. She then suggests staying at your place."

He emphasized the inherent risks of such situations, comparing the proximity of a man and a woman in a shared sleeping space to “fire interacting with fire.” He used his own experience as a cautionary tale, urging pastors to be vigilant.

"I'm not ashamed to speak about what I've been through," Pastor Allotey said, stressing the importance of taking responsibility for one’s actions and avoiding involving others in personal issues.

He shared how some women have approached him under the guise of seeking help, only to later reveal ulterior motives.

Reflecting on his ordeal, Pastor Allotey revealed, "A woman once took me to a police station accusing me of rape." When pressed by host Taller Dee about his innocence, he responded with a controversial rhetorical question, "Is there anything as rape in today's world?"

He further elaborated, questioning the concept of rape in cases involving women with a history of multiple abortions and promiscuity. "How can you rape someone who’s had three abortions? Someone who’s known for unrestrained sexual behavior, what is rape when you sleep with such a person?" he asked, sparking debate and raising eyebrows among listeners.