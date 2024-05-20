2024 Elections: Mahama asks church leaders to speak up against bias at the EC

During an interaction with the Christian Ecumenical Council on Monday, former President Mahama emphasized the need for the church to advocate for neutrality and ensure a free and fair election. He underscored the critical role the church plays in upholding democratic principles and promoting justice within the electoral framework.

“This is a president who is appointing politically exposed people into positions of trust where they are supposed to be neutral and non-partisan. People who have been communicators for the party, people who have been IT backstops for the party, are today Commissioners of the Electoral Commission. How do you expect them to be neutral and fair in what is happening?

“People who were patrons of TESCON on campus are today Commissioners of the Electoral Commission. But we want to wake up the conscience of the nation that the right thing must be done so that the outcome can actually be the will of the people.

“So, going up to the election, we will continue to play our part. We will raise red flags anytime we think things are not going very well. And we believe that the church community should also keep an eye and be vigilant in ensuring that the right thing is done.”

Relatedly, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said John Mahama of the NDC should allow him also to be President.

Pulse Ghana

He said the NDC flagbearer has been President before and it is his turn now to also govern the country.

During a visit to the Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV's palace on Sunday, May 19, Dr Bawumia emphasised that while Mr Mahama has already served as President, he has not yet had the chance to do so. Therefore, he urged Mr Mahama to exercise restraint and allow him to take his turn.

“[My main opponent and I] are both your children. We are both from the north and he has been president before but I haven’t been president before, so I have told him (John Mahama) that he is my senior brother, and he should have patience for me so I can also become president of this country."

“I will be able to be president for 8 years, and he can only be president for four years, so if the presidency is coming home, then we should have it for 8-years rather than four years,” he said.