I’m confident and comfortable in getting close to Christians – Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia in an interaction with the clergy in the Northern Region, said he feels confident and comfortable associating with Christians, which he said is a virtue directed by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

“I don’t think that being a true Muslim means that you cannot get close to Christians. I don’t see how being a true Christian, you cannot get close to Muslims

“Prophet Mohammed said to the Muslims that of all the religions and faiths of this world, Muslims should get closer to the Christians. That is what the Prophet Mohammed said and so I am very much comfortable and confident in getting close to Christians. My brothers and sister are Christians and I cannot say that I will not get close to them.”

The NPP’s flagbearer further urged that the peaceful co-existence that exists between the different faiths in Ghana must continue to be promoted to dispel the entry and activities of jihadists, who he said are often lurking to take advantage of disagreements between believers of different faiths and religions.

“There are many people who are uncomfortable with us [Muslims] getting closer [to Christians] and that is how jihadists and all of the extremists benefit. We are a peaceful country and we always get closer and so let us keep it that way.”

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has also promised to cut government expenditure by 30% if he is elected in the 2024 general elections.

Responding to a question during an interaction with the clergy in the Northern Region on what he will do differently to bring down the ballooning cost of running government, Dr. Bawumia said: “I have made it clear and even stated that I want to bring down government expenditure and the size of government by at least 3 percent of GDP, which is about GH¢30 billion over the next four years and I have also made it clear that I will have no more than 50 ministers, which is also to say I want to bring the size of government down.”

