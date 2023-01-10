Popular footballer’s own 3 wild dogs maul him to death

A statement by the South African Police Service said his wife found him lifeless in the garden of their home and quickly called for the emergency services who pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the BBC.

“The South African Police Service has said that an inquest docket has been opened and investigation into the matter continues.

“The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has removed the three dogs from their home and put them in shelters,” the news website reports.

Mulala’s unexpected death has triggered numerous tributes as the football fraternity deems it a big loss.

In an interview with South Africa’s Times Live newspaper, General Secretary of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), Adrian Kashala said that Mulala will hardly be forgotten due to his sterling football history.

“We remain with wonderful memories that the late Philemon honoured us with on the pitch,” he said, as quoted by the BBC.

Mulala moved to South Africa in the 1980s to play for the Kaizer Chiefs and later, the Cape Town Spurs.

His death has left many football lovers in a mournful state.