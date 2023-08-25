Plumber confesses to killing girlfriend, having sex with corpse before burying it secretly

Reports say the deceased, 20-year-old Judith Kpeglo and the suspect were known widely in the neighbourhood to be in a romantic relationship, so when she went missing, it became obvious.

Krampah was contacted when the deceased was being searched for, but he denied knowledge of her whereabouts.

However, prosecutors told the Kaneshie District Court on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, that he killed his lover on July 11 when she had gone to see him in his room.

Joyce Agbo, the mother of the deceased and the complainant in the case, informed the police on July 17, 2023, about her missing daughter.

Chief Inspector Margaret Boadi told the court that police acted on the complaint and arrested Krampah as a suspect.

She disclosed that during questioning, the suspect admitted to killing the young woman in the late afternoon of the fateful day and disposed of her body in a nearby bush that evening. He then took investigators to the scene before the officers secured a court order to exhume the corpse, which was later placed in the mortuary of the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.