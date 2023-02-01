Police arrest 34 prostitutes in Tema, court grants each one GHC5k bail

They were rounded up at Subon Valley at Community Seven 7, in the Sabrina Hotel area at Site 17 Community one as well as in Viena City and Datus area both in Community 8.

Myjoyionline.com reports that the suspects were made up of Ghanaians, Liberians and Nigerian nationalities who allegedly stand in various corners of the metropolis and make signals to passing men to patronize their services.

The suspects were charged with the offence and arraigned before being granted bail in the above-stated sum with two sureties each.

The suspects are to appear in court on March 15 for the continuation of the trial proceedings.

Before their arrest, residents of the metropolis had reportedly complained about some young ladies parading the streets at night soliciting clients to engage in commercial sex.

Many a time, sex workers have been arrested by the police but they are left off the hook to return to the same areas where they had been arrested or move to a different location to continue their activities.

Prostitution is illegal in Ghana but because the authorities are mostly unwilling to crack the whip on those who engage in it, they go about their activities in the open freely.