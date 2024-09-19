Police arrest mortuary attendants, 5 others for selling human parts

The arrests were made following credible information received by the police regarding illicit activities at a mortuary. According to a statement from acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Emmanuel Giwa-Alade, the arrested mortuary attendants include Johnson Daniel, 43, and Adetunji Okunade, 42.

Investigations revealed that Daniel was allegedly selling remains of corpses stored at the mortuary to native doctors for ritual purposes. He also admitted to conspiring with Okunade to sell the water used to bathe the deceased.

During the investigation, police conducted searches at the suspects' residences, uncovering disturbing evidence. Fragments suspected to be human skulls were found at the homes of Asaka Rauf and Oladapo Hammed, while Balogun Temitope Asimiyu’s residence yielded a female pant and a notebook containing instructions for ritual practices.

In a separate operation, police arrested three individuals for promoting support for the Yoruba Nation. Oluwafemi Fagbuyi was apprehended at Obada Market in Ikire while addressing a crowd and urging them to renounce their allegiance to Nigeria, claiming that the nation ceased to exist after 2014.

He was seen displaying the Yoruba Nation flag during his speech. Following preliminary investigations, the cases were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).