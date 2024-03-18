Police arrest suspect for impersonation and unlawful possession of police uniform

“We would like to assure the public that the suspect will be put before the court to face justice,” the Ghana Police Service said in a statement on March 18, 2024.

Pulse Ghana

Reports say Avorgah's charade came to an abrupt end when his suspicious behaviour raised concerns, ultimately leading to his arrest by the Nima District Police Command on March 17, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He faces charges of deceiving a public officer, impersonation, and possession of police accoutrements without lawful authority.

It is reported that the suspect had taken it upon himself to arrest an individual and transported the victim to the Holy Garden Police Station under the guise of being a police officer. However, his inability to provide accurate details about his supposed role as a law enforcement officer raised suspicions, ultimately resulting in his arrest.

At the time of his apprehension, Avorgah was attired in a police camouflage uniform and was found in possession of various police accoutrements, including a pair of handcuffs, a taser, a pouch, and two mobile phones. Further investigation led the police to Avorgah's residence at Berlin Bridge in Nima, where a search yielded additional incriminating evidence, including security belts, black police uniforms, a black round hat, a blue-black cardigan, and a picture frame belonging to the suspect.

Avorgah's audacious attempt to impersonate a police officer and his subsequent arrest highlights the dedication of the police force to root out impostors and maintain public trust.