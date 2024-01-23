Police arrest tailor for forcibly shaving apprentice's private parts

Abusah continued his narration, stating that the tailor proceeded to show him pornographic content on his mobile phone. Abusah claimed that the accused coerced him into removing his trousers and underpants under the threat of harm if he resisted.

To the dismay of Abusah, the accused tailor then allegedly used scissors and a disposable razor blade to forcefully shave the apprentice's private parts. Following the act, the accused purportedly attempted to sexually arouse Abusah by applying ointment on his genitals, which the victim declined.

Seizing an opportune moment when the accused momentarily left the room, Abusah managed to escape to Menuso, a nearby farming community, where he reported the incident to his grandfather, Simon Tetteh Abusah. The concerned grandfather promptly accompanied the victim to the Kadjebi Police Station on Monday, January 22, to officially file a complaint. The Kadjebi Police swiftly arrested the accused tailor.

In an interview with the GNA, the accused mentioned, "In life, certain things must happen to a man for him to learn some lessons."

The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and the accused is expected to face charges related to assault and potentially other offences. Meanwhile, Bright Abusah is receiving support from local authorities and advocacy groups as the community grapples with the shocking incident.