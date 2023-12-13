Policeman shoots nightclub waitress dead; 3 injured after being asked to pay bill

In the course of the altercation, three additional individuals sustained injuries and are presently receiving medical attention at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital.

According to the police report, the confrontation began when Musau engaged in a dispute with the waitress, who had requested him to settle a bill amounting to KSh 16,000 for the drinks he had consumed.

During the argument, Musau discharged his firearm, resulting in the fatal injury of Ann Maina and causing three others to suffer gunshot wounds before he fled the scene. The police have identified the four victims as comprising two men and two women.

"The officer engaged in a dispute with the barmaids at the establishment regarding the settlement of bills for the drinks he had consumed. This escalated into a fracas, during which the officer fatally injured the aforementioned barmaid, Ann Maina," stated the police report.

The implicated officer was apprehended and detained at Kaptebwa Police Station. A Jericho Pistol with serial number KP 41311933, two rounds of 9mm ammunition, and six spent cartridges were seized during the arrest.

"The aforementioned police officer has been arrested, and a Jericho Pistol gun, serial number KP 41311933, with two rounds of 9mm ammunition was recovered. Also recovered are six spent cartridges," indicated the police report.