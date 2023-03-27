Prophet Mbonye predicted Turkey's earthquake before it hit, leaving believers in awe (video)

Prophet Mbonye also foretold of the Turkey earthquake before it happened. On November 22, 2022, he warned of the impending disaster during his weekly fellowship. His message was shared on social media and news outlets, urging people to take precautions. The earthquake hit Turkey on November 26, 2022, causing significant damage and loss of life. The accuracy of his prophecy helped many to prepare and take necessary measures to ensure their safety.

The prophecies of Prophet Mbonye have garnered widespread attention, especially among the faithful who see his gift of prophecy as a sign of divine intervention. His prophecies have helped save lives and have brought hope to those who believe in his message.

