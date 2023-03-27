During his weekly Tuesday fellowships in Kampala, Uganda, Prophet Mbonye predicted two significant events. On September 13, 2022, he prophesied that the Silicon Valley bank would collapse in 2023. Many were skeptical of his prediction, but in early 2023, the bank indeed experienced a major financial crisis and ultimately collapsed. The accuracy of his prophecy has stunned even the most ardent skeptics.
Prophet Mbonye predicted Turkey's earthquake before it hit, leaving believers in awe (video)
Prophet Elvis Mbonye, a Ugandan prophet, has gained worldwide attention for his accurate prophecies of major events before they happen. Mbonye is a fellowship leader who believes in the Lord Jesus Christ, and his prophecies come through divine inspiration.
Prophet Mbonye also foretold of the Turkey earthquake before it happened. On November 22, 2022, he warned of the impending disaster during his weekly fellowship. His message was shared on social media and news outlets, urging people to take precautions. The earthquake hit Turkey on November 26, 2022, causing significant damage and loss of life. The accuracy of his prophecy helped many to prepare and take necessary measures to ensure their safety.
The prophecies of Prophet Mbonye have garnered widespread attention, especially among the faithful who see his gift of prophecy as a sign of divine intervention. His prophecies have helped save lives and have brought hope to those who believe in his message.
In conclusion, Prophet Mbonye's prophetic voice has warned and guided people through the prediction of the Turkey earthquake and the Silicon Valley bank collapse. The fulfilment of his prophecies shows the importance of paying attention to prophetic voices, especially in times of crisis. His faith in the Lord Jesus Christ has been a guiding light in his ministry, and his prophecies have provided hope and direction for many.
