Raila Odinga's phone tied with rubber band on his birthday sparks hilarious reactions

The focal point of intrigue for many viewers was Odinga's smartphone, conspicuously placed on the table directly in front of him, its entirety held together by a rubber band. Social media platforms have since been abuzz with discussions ranging from playful banter to genuine curiosity about the purpose behind this unconventional accessory.

In the video, Raila Odinga, dressed in all white, appeared relaxed at a round table, surrounded by well-wishers celebrating his milestone birthday. The charismatic presence of his wife and the Mombasa governor added to the festive atmosphere, as they joined the leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party in marking the special occasion.

While some netizens wondered if Odinga's phone fashion was a deliberate style choice, others speculated about potential issues with the device. The rubber band securing the phone fueled a variety of comments, with some playfully suggesting it was a new "swag" for the veteran politician.

Odinga's 79th birthday celebrated on Sunday, January 7, drew widespread praise from Kenyans across the political spectrum. Many acknowledged his significant contributions to the country's fight for freedom, and politicians, including Martha Wangari Karua, took to social media to extend their well-wishes.

Martha Karua, a prominent Kenyan politician and former long-standing member of parliament for Gichugu Constituency, wrote on her social media, "Happy birthday kinara wangu Raila Odinga. May you have many happy returns to serve."