Renowned artist, Ibrahim Mahama buys Ghana's old trains after buying old planes

“Taking history up north to build new histories. From Gold Coast Railways to Ghana Railways and beyond. Trains crossing River Pra at Beposo Western Region of Ghana,” Ibrahim Mahama wrote to caption the video.

He is globally noted for turning waste materials, including sacks, and old sewing machines among other things into priceless artworks.

One of Mahama’s exploits that boosted his image both locally and internationally was his purchase of some of Ghana’s old planes to create a museum and community space in Jenakpeng in the Northern Region.

The young man is reported to have used part of a $1m he made from the sale of some of his artworks to buy the old planes, which he later turned into a tourist attraction and a learning hub for students in the engineering field among others

He acquired six different aircraft ranging between $10,000 to $20,000 each for his art center, a multi-acre compound that functions as an open-door, education hub.

It is reported that during the school year, crowds of students attend lectures on the physics of flight, computer science, basic engineering and more – free of charge.