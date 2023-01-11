50-year-old scrap dealer jailed 3 years for stealing 2 water taps from National Security Bungalow

However, his explanation failed to convince the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah. He was then convicted on his own plea and sentenced accordingly.

“Meanwhile, he pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and threat of death, and he is expected to reappear before the court on January 17, this year, for trial to commence on those charges.

“Police Inspector Dzigbordi Nego, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant was a National Security Operative.

“The prosecution said on December 16, last year, at about 18:30, the accused person jumped the wall of the National Security bungalow at Roman Ridge and stole two water taps.

“It said when the complainant questioned the accused person, he threatened to stab him with a knife he was holding,” the Ghana News Agency (GNA) reports.

According to the news agency, the complainant in the case, with the help of a witness managed to overpower Adumbila and took him to the Kotobabi Police Station where they filed a complaint against him.