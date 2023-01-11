The convict, Jussif Adumbila who was charged with stealing pleaded guilty and explained that he picked the items in question to enable him to buy food.
50-year-old scrap dealer jailed 3 years for stealing 2 water taps from National Security Bungalow
An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 50-year-old scrap dealer to three years imprisonment for stealing two water taps from a National Security Bungalow.
However, his explanation failed to convince the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah. He was then convicted on his own plea and sentenced accordingly.
“Meanwhile, he pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and threat of death, and he is expected to reappear before the court on January 17, this year, for trial to commence on those charges.
“Police Inspector Dzigbordi Nego, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant was a National Security Operative.
“The prosecution said on December 16, last year, at about 18:30, the accused person jumped the wall of the National Security bungalow at Roman Ridge and stole two water taps.
“It said when the complainant questioned the accused person, he threatened to stab him with a knife he was holding,” the Ghana News Agency (GNA) reports.
According to the news agency, the complainant in the case, with the help of a witness managed to overpower Adumbila and took him to the Kotobabi Police Station where they filed a complaint against him.
It remains to be seen what will be the outcome of the other pending charges that the convict will be appearing before the court later to answer.
