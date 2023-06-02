Retired teacher ordered to pay 2k fine, sheep… for trying to sleep with friend’s wife

The traditional leaders found him guilty of the offence he has been accused of and fined him accordingly.

It is reported that Osei was at first handed over to the police in Bibiani for investigation, but the law enforcement officers released him to the chiefs to resolve the matter.

The woman’s husband Nana Ibrahim Addae has reportedly expressed satisfaction with the verdict of the chiefs and the compensation.

In an earlier report, a rape survivor who was sentenced to six years and two months in prison for applying too much violence to the killing of a man who raped her has finally been freed by a higher court.

In the earlier ruling that imprisoned her, the court acknowledged that Roxana Ruiz, 23, an indigenous woman in Mexico acted in self-defence, but added that she went overboard.

According to the court, it is understandable that she killed her rapist in 2021 out of self-defence, but the force she applied to defend herself was excessive, hence the death of the rapist.

The court found the rape survivor guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defence”. In its view, hitting the rapist’s head was enough resistance to the attack, and Ruiz didn’t have to add more, which led to the death of her assailant.

It is reported that she first knocked the rapist unconscious, then strangled him and finally tried to dismember his body. She kept the body for at least 20 hours before putting it in a plastic bag on the street.

Ruiz, in defending her action told the court: “It was my life or his life. I only wanted to defend my life from a rapist.”

Aside from the jail term, Ruiz, from the southern state of Oaxaca, was also ordered to pay more than US$16,000 in reparations to the family of her rapist.