She’s been mentally ill since birth – Family of lady accused of turning from bird to human

According to her, she had been combing everywhere for her younger sister and told some people to let her know if they found her, only to hear that she was being shown on television stations all over, with accusations that she was a witch who had turned from bird to a human being after crashlanding.

The heartbroken woman said she traced her sister to Gomoa Mampong and was directed to the chief’s palace before eventually being taken to the police station where her sister was being kept. She went further to reveal how some residents had gathered firewood and other things in a bid to burn the victim alive before some interventions saved her.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, videos circulated with reports of a witch being trapped by the holy spirit, causing her to crash-land in her attempt to fly over an area where a group of Christians were having midnight prayers.

Leader of Deeper Church International, Osofomaame Mary disclosed on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem that the said development happened around 12:30.

According to her, while the prayer was ongoing, she suddenly spotted a figure in a black dress and scarf fall at the venue and she drew the attention of others.

“I drew the attention of the others and we intensified the prayers so she couldn’t move again. I moved forward and asked for a sachet of water which I poured on her after praying on it,” adomonline.com quotes Osofomaame Mary as saying.

The woman of God added that the alleged witch identified herself as the queen mother of the New Winneba witches and that she was on an assignment for which she had been paid GHS50.00.

