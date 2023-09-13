Speeding tipper truck kills sex worker while she fights for money from client after service

According to the reports, she started fighting with the taxi driver when she got to Triple X, accusing him of having sex with her and refusing to pay.

The driver refuted the allegation and claimed that it was just a ploy to avoid paying the taxi fare of GH80. The driver then sped off without paying, leaving Anabel behind.

She then sought payment from bystanders who had entered to break up the fight between her and the driver who took advantage of their intervention to flee from the scene.

Witnesses are reported as saying that while Anabel was demanding the money from the bystanders, a tipper truck from Awutu Bereku struck and killed her a few minutes later.

The incident took place at Triple X, close to Buduburam in the Central Region.

Her body has been sent to St. Gregory Hospital and the tipper truck driver was arrested and detained by the Buduburam District Police Command to assist with investigations, Rainbow Radio reports.