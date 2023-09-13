Reports say the now-deceased, identified only as Anabel, hired a taxi from Kasoa to Awutu Bereku to visit one of her clients before her unfortunate death occurred and she could not return home alive.
Speeding tipper truck kills sex worker while she fights for money from client after service
A commercial sex worker was tragically run over and killed by a speeding tipper truck on the Kasoa-Winneba highway while she was engaged in a confrontation to demand payment from an alleged client who patronized her service.
According to the reports, she started fighting with the taxi driver when she got to Triple X, accusing him of having sex with her and refusing to pay.
The driver refuted the allegation and claimed that it was just a ploy to avoid paying the taxi fare of GH80. The driver then sped off without paying, leaving Anabel behind.
She then sought payment from bystanders who had entered to break up the fight between her and the driver who took advantage of their intervention to flee from the scene.
Witnesses are reported as saying that while Anabel was demanding the money from the bystanders, a tipper truck from Awutu Bereku struck and killed her a few minutes later.
The incident took place at Triple X, close to Buduburam in the Central Region.
Her body has been sent to St. Gregory Hospital and the tipper truck driver was arrested and detained by the Buduburam District Police Command to assist with investigations, Rainbow Radio reports.
Sex workers are oftentimes involved in fights with clients who sometimes refuse to pay after patronizing their services, and it was one of these instances that led to Anabel’s sad death.
