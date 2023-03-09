Stop giving gifts to judges to influence judgements - Chief Justice to Ghanaians

According to him, some people who have cases before certain judges tend to influence the judgement of the cases in their favour by showering the judges with gifts.

“Our revered Chiefs, distinguish Guests, I wish to use this occasion to caution people who have cases in the court and sometimes approach intermediaries to offer gifts and inducements to Judges and magistrates and staff of the Judicial services to influence cases in their favour to desist from such negative tendencies as they only serve to undermine the judicial service generally” Ghanaweb.com quotes Justice Annin Yeboah as having said.

An investigation by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2015 revealed that money and goats are among some of the items that some unscrupulous judges take to pervert justice. Some of the judges who were caught on camera taking bribes were dismissed, some without any service benefit.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice charged the management of the newly commissioned High Court to practice maintenance culture to keep the facility in good shape to serve its intended purposes.