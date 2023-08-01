Student and 2 friends he invited to help him gang-rage his cousin jailed 5 years each

According to the news website, the three were given prison terms of two years each for criminal conspiracy and five years each for rape. The sentences will run simultaneously. The now-convicts have also been ordered to pay a fine of ₦‎50,000.

At the Adangba neighbourhood in the Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara, Yahaya had invited his two pals to participate with him in raping the victim, who was his cousin. He claimed that the victim owed him money, and that was the only way he thought was prudent to recover his debt, the court heard.

“The confessional statements of the defendants are clear, unambiguous and equivocal contrary to the argument of their counsel. No woman in her right senses will consent to and allow three men to have sex with her,” Justice Akinpelu said while delivering her ruling.

The prosecutor, Muslimat Suleiman, a principal counsel from the Kwara State Ministry of Justice reacted to the court’s ruling, saying it was just.