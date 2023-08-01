ADVERTISEMENT
Student and 2 friends he invited to help him gang-rage his cousin jailed 5 years each

Andreas Kamasah

A 23-year-old man and two of his friends he invited to join him to gangrape his cousin have been sentenced to five years each imprisonment.

Man in jail

A High Court in Nigeria’s Kwara State presided over by Justice Adenike Akinpelu found 23-year-old Omotosho Yahaya, 23-year-old Mustapha Ahmed and 22-year-old Mustapha Ridwan guilty on two counts on Monday, July 31, 2023, pulse.ng reports.

According to the news website, the three were given prison terms of two years each for criminal conspiracy and five years each for rape. The sentences will run simultaneously. The now-convicts have also been ordered to pay a fine of ₦‎50,000.

At the Adangba neighbourhood in the Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara, Yahaya had invited his two pals to participate with him in raping the victim, who was his cousin. He claimed that the victim owed him money, and that was the only way he thought was prudent to recover his debt, the court heard.

“The confessional statements of the defendants are clear, unambiguous and equivocal contrary to the argument of their counsel. No woman in her right senses will consent to and allow three men to have sex with her,” Justice Akinpelu said while delivering her ruling.

The prosecutor, Muslimat Suleiman, a principal counsel from the Kwara State Ministry of Justice reacted to the court’s ruling, saying it was just.

Interestingly, the Director, Office of the Public Defender, Ishola Olofere, who defended the first and second defendants did not raise any concern about the ruling. He believed that the court served justice beyond reproach.

