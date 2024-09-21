Student scammed with a tile in iPhone swap deal at Circle

With his iPhone 7 and GHS 300, the student sought to make the exchange, hoping to walk away with an iPhone XR, a newer model.

However, instead of receiving the anticipated iPhone XR, he was handed a well-packaged tile. The incident has left the student in disbelief and without a functional phone.

Social media reactions

The story has garnered attention on social media, with many expressing sympathy for the student and calling for increased vigilance when engaging in such transactions.

@vybz_gad tweeted, “he is now thinking of how to explain to his friends that pressured him to swap his phone.”

@JuicyCFC stated, “chale rough day for the boy, nothing dey wey them go teach am for school wey he go understand today ”

@Kwesi_Andrews1also quizzed, “But how people still dey fall for this?? ”

@Blankson_02, “I’m sure he’s a form 3 student who just completed…negga has promised his friends to change his after high school ”

Circle, is notorious for such scams, particularly involving the buying or swapping of phones. Many individuals have reported being deceived by fraudsters who offer seemingly attractive deals, only to deliver counterfeit or non-functional devices.