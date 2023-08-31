Students beat up alleged thief caught in KNUST's Hall 7, security guards rescue him (video)

“Thief caught at Hall 7 ‘KNUST,“ @Gbe_Kor captioned the video.

Some students are heard in the background of the footage screaming at the alleged thief while he is dragged and beaten violently.

Some uniformed security guards were captured in the footage rushing to the aid of the suspect, but by the time he was saved from possibly being killed, he had already suffered severe beatings.

It is unclear what exactly he was allegedly caught stealing and how he managed to enter the building in the first place. What also remains unclear is whether the suspect was handed over to the police or what became of him eventually.

In an earlier report, some residents of a town called Blue Town in Prestea in the Western Region beat up a male teacher believed to be gay for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with another man.

The man, who claimed to be a teacher in a nearby school called Sankofa International School is seen in a viral social media video in a ragged shirt while blood oozes from the back of his ear as a result of the beatings.

A voice in the background of the video narrating how the incident unfolded said the victim had turned himself into a woman and went and had sex with another man.

“This is Odeefour TV, Every day we get to hear something different. This is a blue town in Pretea. The man you see here behaves like a woman and has gone to have sex with another man,” the narrator said in the local dialect, Twi.

LGBTQI+ remains a controversial issue in Ghana, with a private bill that aims to criminalize its activities in Ghana currently in parliament awaiting approval.