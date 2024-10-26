Taxi driver found dead with hands and legs tied

Charles Oppong reportedly left home for work on the evening of Monday, 21 October 2024, but failed to return. His family, growing anxious, initiated a search for him, though their efforts were unsuccessful.

On Friday, 25 October, area residents alerted the Akyem Swedru Police about the body in the building. Led by District Commander Philip Nketia, the police arrived and identified the deceased as Charles Oppong, the missing taxi driver.

Known around Akyem Oda for his reliable character, Oppong was a married father of three. His family is now urging the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

Pulse Ghana

In a similarly development, a 20-year-old interior decorator, Pearl Agbomadzi, has been charged with the murder of a 74-year-old British national in Ghana following his sudden death during sexual intercourse.

The deceased, John Scott Hughes, is reported to have invited Ms Agbomadzi to meet him at American House in East Legon. They then proceeded to Philipo’s Movie House, a local spot in the area, where he rented a room for the two of them.

According to the prosecution, the pair, described as "girlfriend" and "boyfriend," watched pornographic content together and later engaged in consensual sexual activity.

During the encounter, Hughes allegedly lost consciousness and collapsed on the floor, prompting Ms Agbomadzi to rush to the reception area for help. Staff were notified, and the police arrived to transport him to Legon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The case was brought forward by Hughes' wife, who is named as the complainant. Representing Ms Agbomadzi, counsel John Baptist Ayedze requested bail for his client on 24 October, following her time in police custody. Assistant State Attorney Frederick Adu Gyamfi did not oppose the bail request, leading the presiding judge, Lydia Osei Marfo, to grant Ms Agbomadzi a GHS100,000 bail with a surety.

In her concluding remarks, Judge Osei Marfo cautioned older men to exercise discretion regarding intimate relationships with significantly younger partners, suggesting that such situations could pose health risks.

In recent times, similar incidents involving significant age differences in relationships have become increasingly common, sparking concerns about health risks and social implications. This case highlights the potential consequences of such liaisons, especially for older individuals.