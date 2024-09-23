ADVERTISEMENT
Sick widow runs to pastor for help after her extramarital sex 'kills' 2 soldiers

A widow, struggling with illness, has sought refuge and made a confession to a Ghanaian pastor after the deaths of her husband, a military officer, and another officer, who was her late husband’s colleague, due to her infidelity.

Widow confesses infidelity liked to to military officers' death

Enyonam, the widow, revealed that her husband had been away on a peacekeeping mission for over a year. During his absence, she found it difficult to control her sexual urges and ended up having an affair with another military officer living in the barracks.

Speaking on Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi’s confession show, Enyonam explained that upon her husband’s return, she was too afraid to fulfil her marital duties due to her infidelity, which was tied to a vow made during their marriage.

According to Enyonam, the Ewe tradition dictates that a married woman must not engage in extramarital affairs. If she does and then performs her wifely duties, such as cooking and sexual relations, it could result in the husband falling ill or going mad.

“I came here because I sinned against my husband, a soldier. He was away for a year on a peacekeeping mission, and I slept with another soldier in the barracks. When he returned, I was too scared to tell him because of our Ewe traditions, where we vow to remain faithful,” she confessed.

Fearing for her husband’s health, Enyonam had her sister cook for him while he was at work, and she avoided sexual relations with him. Despite her efforts, her husband eventually fell ill and, despite numerous hospital visits, did not survive.

After her husband’s funeral, Enyonam resumed her affair with the other soldier. However, he too fell ill and later died. Now, Enyonam is experiencing similar symptoms and has turned to the pastor for help, fearing the consequences of her actions.

