Teenager caught burying younger brother alive says he's following mom’s instruction (video)

The teenager who had already buried his sibling up to the neck level before neighbours found out about it alleged that his younger brother was in the habit of stealing and he had stolen 1,000 naira.

According to him, their mother who had gotten fed up with the victim’s alleged deviance instructed him to bury him alive.

“He thief money. The last time he went to thief money, We dey ask am where he put the money, and I no know how much he thief oo but he said nah N1000. The last time he stole, nobody beat ham, and nobody touched Ham,” he said in pidgin English.

Curious residents suspected the teenager might have been carrying out money ritual instructions from a witch doctor, but he refuted the claims. His conduct infuriated the residents, some of whom flogged him amid further questioning but he maintained that he was only carrying out his mother’s instruction.

“Nobody send me, nah my mother talk say make I punish am,” the errant teenager said.

Reports say the matter has been reported to the Police Force, D Division, Lokoja and the teenager was arrested to assist with investigations.

“Yes, we are aware. The boy (Goodness) has been arrested. Investigation is ongoing as to why and how such a thing could happen,” Pulse.ng quotes Kogi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya as saying.

A video of the incident shows the teenager and his rescued younger brother with a swollen face and bloody bruises, sitting while being surrounded by angry residents of the area.