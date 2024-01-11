Tenant in court for flogging her landlord and his wife mercilessly

According to the Prosecution Counsel, Phillip Amusan, the incident took place on Tuesday at approximately 6:40 pm in the Ajinde Area of Ire-Akari, Ibadan. Amusan alleged that Adedeji, a tenant residing in the complainant’s house, physically attacked Dasola and her husband Olumuyiwa Balogun by whipping them.

Furthermore, Amusan claimed that the defendant, in a disruptive manner, locked the couple’s shop and proceeded to assault them, thus exhibiting conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. The charges brought against Adedeji violate Sections 351 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.