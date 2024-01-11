The accused, whose residential address remains undisclosed, is accused of assaulting her landlord and his wife, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
Tenant in court for flogging her landlord and his wife mercilessly
Temitope Adedeji, a 30-year-old woman, found herself in the dock at the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan city of Nigeria's Oyo State on Thursday, facing charges of assault and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.
According to the Prosecution Counsel, Phillip Amusan, the incident took place on Tuesday at approximately 6:40 pm in the Ajinde Area of Ire-Akari, Ibadan. Amusan alleged that Adedeji, a tenant residing in the complainant’s house, physically attacked Dasola and her husband Olumuyiwa Balogun by whipping them.
Furthermore, Amusan claimed that the defendant, in a disruptive manner, locked the couple’s shop and proceeded to assault them, thus exhibiting conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. The charges brought against Adedeji violate Sections 351 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
In response to the allegations, Adedeji pleaded not guilty during the court proceedings. Magistrate Olaolu Olanipekun granted the defendant bail for ₦100,000 each, requiring two sureties each in a similar amount. The case has been adjourned until January 31 for further hearing. The court will likely delve into the details surrounding the alleged assault and disruptive conduct exhibited by the accused tenant.
