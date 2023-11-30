Thieves forced to drink crates of alcohol they stole from a store [video]

According to reports, the culprits unlawfully entered a store, making off with alcoholic beverages valued at around 14,000 South African Rand. Upon being apprehended the next day, the thieves were still in possession of the booty. At this juncture, they confronted a dilemma: either consume all the pilfered alcohol on the spot or face 'umphakathi,' a local expression denoting community justice, which sometimes manifests in forceful and confrontational ways.

"Thieves broke in and stole alcohol worth 14k. They were caught a day later with the alcohol. The owner said they must drink it all in one go or face umphakathi. The thieves are struggling," the video was captioned.

ADVERTISEMENT