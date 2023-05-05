Thieves steal 200 sneakers without knowing they’re all for the right foot

According to Business Insider, footage from the shop's security camera captured the crime. It showed the thieves breaking the padlock on their third attempt at 3.30 a.m. on Sunday and making off with boxes of shoes on a tricycle.

The thieves stole sneakers from well-known global brands but it didn’t occur to them during the operation to be sure they were picking both right and left feet.

The BBC reports local police chief Eduan Daz as having told Peruvian media that all efforts were underway to arrest the thieves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have gathered evidence at the scene. The unusual thing about this robbery is that shoes from only the right foot have been stolen.

“With the footage and the fingerprints, we will be able to locate those individuals,” Eduan Daz said.

In an earlier report, a Ghanaian pastor was arrested by Dodowa police for assaulting a female church member over a missing GHC200 belonging to his wife.

The suspect, Sampson Obotang Bekoe is the pastor of the Family African Faith Church Tarbanacle located in Gomoa Sokwa.

Reports say the man of God’s wife had consulted a spiritualist to help her recover her missing GH¢200 when the priest told her that her husband was the person who stole the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then returned home to confront her husband, and he became furious and stormed the house of the spiritualist who named him the thief.

During an argument with the spiritualist, his sister who is also a member of pastor Obotang’s church added her voice to the matter. She reportedly accused the man of God of stealing an electric organ during the church’s recent convention.