Tinubu orders probe as abroad-based ex-Nigerian civil servants still receive pay

This issue highlights a broader problem known as "japa"—a phenomenon where young Nigerians seek better opportunities abroad due to economic difficulties at home. President Tinubu has expressed concern over the situation, saying he was "struck by the revelations the head of the civil service shared regarding employees who had relocated abroad while drawing salaries without formally resigning." He emphasised the need for those responsible, including complicit supervisors, to be held accountable: "Their supervisors and department heads must also be punished for aiding and abetting the fraud under their watch."

Adams admitted that he continued to be paid thanks to those in his department: “I had a good understanding with my boss and he just let me leave." He explained that his boss, a relative, facilitated his continued salary.

Auwal Yakasai, a retired finance director in Kano state's information ministry, acknowledged hearing of such cases: "To be honest I have never caught anyone red-handed, but I have heard numerous stories of such arrangements, where someone would still be receiving [a] salary after relocating or changing their place of work,” he told the BBC