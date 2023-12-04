Toyota Prado diver collides with trailer, kneels to thank God for his life [video]

Despite the vehicular chaos, the driver emerged miraculously unscathed, his Toyota Prado bearing the scars of the collision.

“This is the driver who came from under the Prado without a scratch; that is when I knew that if God is with you, he is with you no matter the situation,” said @stanleyodom1.

The video quickly became a testament to the fragility of life and the mysterious forces that sometimes intervene in the face of peril.

The man's silent gratitude against the wall echoed the profound reality that, in the midst of chaos, divine protection can defy the odds and leave a soul untouched by the hands of danger.

Meanwhile, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) branch in the Greater Accra Region has documented 4,876 instances of road accidents and 399 fatalities from January to October 2023.

Ezra Quansah, Assistant Planning Manager for NRSA in the Greater Accra Region, revealed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema that these accidents, involving 8,804 vehicles, were primarily caused by human errors.

Among the statistics, 2,776 individuals were injured in road accidents, 866 were involved in pedestrian knockdowns, leading to 206 fatalities. Quansah, speaking at a road safety workshop for drivers in Tema, emphasized that commercial vehicles accounted for 2,294 incidents, resulting in 928 injuries and 94 deaths. In the case of private vehicles, there were 5,122 crashes, causing 843 injuries and 134 deaths.

“For the motorcycle crashes, there were 1,388; 1,005 injured; and 166 deaths,” Quansah is quoted as saying.