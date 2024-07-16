TTU presidential aspirant distributes branded 'Koko' to hall residents

In a video circulating on social media, a student is seen shaking a porridge packet tied in plastic, clearly displaying the campaign sticker. Each porridge serving came with a side of rosebread, making for a complete breakfast offering.

Social Media Reactions

The move has sparked diverse reactions on social media. Some see it as an innovative campaign strategy, while others criticise it as an early sign of vote-buying.

Some users are wary of the gesture, viewing it as a precursor to vote-buying practices that could extend into national elections. They argue that such tactics set a precedent for unethical behaviour in politics. Others respond with light-hearted comments, showing a mix of amusement and resignation.

While some students appreciate the free breakfast and the candidate's efforts to engage with them personally, others are wary of the implications

Ashe Wo Roff (@AsheWoRoff)

"This is how they start with vote buying, and when they go into active politics they feel entitled to steal state funds to make up for the money they think they lost campaigning."

Hy Brain Sam (@CoderHybrain)

"This is clearly the foundation of vote buying which they later import into national elections."

web3 guru (@web3gurru)

"See nonsense 😒. Koko too I'll drink I must see this face."

Ikey_Noxy (@IsaacTw27221861)

"This is how they start o."

I❤️KOKOWURABAOXYGEN🦅🦅 (@p_agyarko)

"The young learning from the old🤣🤣🤣."