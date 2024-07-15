NCCE and Time to Think Foundation to launch major peace campaign for 2024 elections

Speaking ahead of the launch, directors of the NCCE and Time to Think Foundation emphasised the need for sustained civic engagement to enhance Ghana's democratic credentials. They noted that while Ghana has been hailed as a beacon of democracy in West Africa, the growing polarisation between political parties and disaffection among youth threaten the peace and stability of future elections.

The “Unity in Diversity” campaign will employ various strategies such as capacity-building workshops, public awareness campaigns, peace advocacy, and grassroots engagement. It will partner with electoral officials, security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, the media, and civil society to de-escalate tensions and sustain an environment of tolerance and inclusion.

The campaign sees the youth as central to driving its message of non-violence. Through youth-centred programmes, it aims to channel their energies towards constructive civic participation and democratic governance. Women’s groups will also feature prominently in grassroots peacebuilding efforts.

Initial responses to the campaign have been overwhelmingly positive. Those consulted expressed confidence that the timely, well-coordinated initiative will help curb electoral malpractices and preserve Ghana's admirable democratic regime. The NCCE and Time to Think Foundation now appear set to galvanise an unprecedented pro-peace coalition and ensure issue-based 2024 elections.