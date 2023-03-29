It is basically a lighter version of rice pudding and is very easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make rice porridge
Rice porridge or rice water as popularly called in Ghana is mostly served as breakfast.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
1 cup rice
5 1/2 -6 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon nutmeg
Honey/ sugar any sweetener of choice
Powdered or evaporated milk to serve
Method
Wash rice and pour in a large saucepan with 5 cups of water and put on high heat.
Boil for about 20 minutes till the rice has soaked the water and is soft. Add the salt and the other cup of water if needed. Using a ladle, beat the rice against the saucepan to form a smooth- pudding-like consistency.
Add the sweetener of your choice and let it simmer for about five minutes.
Serve with milk of your choice.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh