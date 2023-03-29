According to the woman, she has always patronized commercial vehicles along that stretch and paid GHC 4, but that particular vehicle’s conductor decided to take GHC 4.50 from her and she did not understand.
White woman reports Ghanaian driver’s mate to police for overcharging her by 50 pesewas (video)
Tension erupted inside a Madina-Accra commercial vehicle as an elderly Caucasian woman who boarded the car from Atomic Junction to Spanner Junction insisted on retrieving her Ghc 0.50 that the driver’s mate overcharged her.
She explained to the mate that the fare has always been GHC 4 but the young man was adamant, so when they got to a point where she saw police officers standing by the road, she made the driver stop the car and she reported the matter to the officers.
All along, some other passengers onboard the vehicle tried to convince the conductor to return the Ghc 0.50 to the elderly woman and deal with her respectfully, but he wouldn’t listen.
The police officer who intervened in the matter sought to see the approved price list from which the conductor was charging his fare, and it became clear that the young man was indeed trying to shortchange the woman. He was insisting on taking the fare meant for Madina station to Spanner junction instead of from Atomic junction.
The police officer compelled him to return the Ghc 0.50 to the woman, but that did not end the matter. A video posted on TikTok by @yaafilla shows them exchanging insults and threats before the woman eventually alighted at her destination.
