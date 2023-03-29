White woman reports Ghanaian driver’s mate to police for overcharging her by 50 pesewas (video)

She explained to the mate that the fare has always been GHC 4 but the young man was adamant, so when they got to a point where she saw police officers standing by the road, she made the driver stop the car and she reported the matter to the officers.

All along, some other passengers onboard the vehicle tried to convince the conductor to return the Ghc 0.50 to the elderly woman and deal with her respectfully, but he wouldn’t listen.

The police officer who intervened in the matter sought to see the approved price list from which the conductor was charging his fare, and it became clear that the young man was indeed trying to shortchange the woman. He was insisting on taking the fare meant for Madina station to Spanner junction instead of from Atomic junction.