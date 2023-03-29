ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

White woman reports Ghanaian driver’s mate to police for overcharging her by 50 pesewas (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Tension erupted inside a Madina-Accra commercial vehicle as an elderly Caucasian woman who boarded the car from Atomic Junction to Spanner Junction insisted on retrieving her Ghc 0.50 that the driver’s mate overcharged her.

White woman reports Ghanaian driver’s mate to police for overcharging her by 50 pesewas
White woman reports Ghanaian driver’s mate to police for overcharging her by 50 pesewas

According to the woman, she has always patronized commercial vehicles along that stretch and paid GHC 4, but that particular vehicle’s conductor decided to take GHC 4.50 from her and she did not understand.

Recommended articles

She explained to the mate that the fare has always been GHC 4 but the young man was adamant, so when they got to a point where she saw police officers standing by the road, she made the driver stop the car and she reported the matter to the officers.

All along, some other passengers onboard the vehicle tried to convince the conductor to return the Ghc 0.50 to the elderly woman and deal with her respectfully, but he wouldn’t listen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police officer who intervened in the matter sought to see the approved price list from which the conductor was charging his fare, and it became clear that the young man was indeed trying to shortchange the woman. He was insisting on taking the fare meant for Madina station to Spanner junction instead of from Atomic junction.

The police officer compelled him to return the Ghc 0.50 to the woman, but that did not end the matter. A video posted on TikTok by @yaafilla shows them exchanging insults and threats before the woman eventually alighted at her destination.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Accra court jails Ghanaian footballer 12 years for defiling 13-year-old girl 3 times

Widow seduces husband's killer, makes him fall in love, hands him over to police

Widow seduces husband's killer, makes him fall in love, hands him over to police

Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Prophet Odumeje

‘I’ve finished my earthly ministry’ – 40-year-old pastor says it’s time to die

Residents flog landlord publicly after being caught in bed with tenant’s second wife

Residents flog landlord publicly after being caught in bed with tenant’s second wife