Woman tells why she killed husband, escaped death penalty after 24 years in prison (video)

After moving into her husband’s house, he then started showing her the stuff he was made of, including consistent violent assaults.

Being the mother of his children, she endured all sorts of hostilities, and loveless marriage, hoping things might change for the better in the future, but it only got worse by the day.

In an interview with Afrimax English, Robinah recounted how at a point in time, her husband was just selling their properties, including livestock and using the money for nothing reasonable but drinking alcohol. She spoke of how he would return home drunk and subject her to life-threatening beatings, all of which she endured for many years until she couldn’t bear it any longer.

She left her marital home to seek refuge at her father’s home with her children, but her father did not accept her. She then had to hesitantly return to her abusive husband, partly for the children to see their father.

Her return appeared to have emboldened her husband to inflict more violence on her to the extent of threatening to kill her.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back was when he returned home one day drunk, wielding an axe, with which he threatened to kill her.

Robinah said a fight quickly broke out between her and the husband in the darkness where he was attempting to slaughter her with the axe. She held the weapon and struggled to save her life and escape, but the determined man wouldn’t let her go. In the course of the struggle, the axe hit the man on the head. Robinah then had a slim chance to flee, but the man chased her up before falling somewhere, attracting the attention of residents of the area.

The abusive man was found lying lifeless in a pool of his blood. The residents became furious and attempted to lynch Robinah, but her husband’s brother intervened.

She was arrested, and placed in jail for four years without trial. During her stay in prison, Robinah who was pregnant with her fifth child gave birth and was made to live in the insanitary condition with the baby with no proper nutrition until the child was old enough to be weaned off breastfeeding.

The child was taken to Robinah’s father while she remained in prison waiting to be killed as a court later ruled. While in prison, she kept praying for God’s intervention until after 16 years when a judge visited the prison to review cases and hers was one of them. Her sentence was reduced to 24 years, which meant she had 9 more years to remain in prison.

She thanked God and remained patient until the day of her freedom came. Robinah returned home to be greeted with hatred and stigma. Her children were told that she killed their father and they don’t even want to see her face. She lives a solitary life and has no friends. Being unemployed, she only depends on doing menial jobs, including washing people’s clothes for little money to survive.