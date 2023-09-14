Woman squeezes husband’s testicles to death during fight

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports DSP Bright Edafe, the command’s spokesperson as having confirmed the incident.

“She did not cut the testicles; she drew it, and you know that part is delicate.

“The man died in the process and the suspect has been arrested,” the police boss is quoted to have said.

The woman’s arrest followed a complaint filed by his elder brother after she had escaped from the house sensing danger.

“My younger brother’s wife (name withheld) held and drew the testicles of her husband, Efemini, aged 32 while they were fighting in Mosogar.

“In the process, my brother slumped and was rushed to the hospital where he was later certified dead,” the bereaved man is quoted to have told the police.

The deceased, identified as 32-year-old Jakpor Efemini died at about 1:20 pm on Tuesday, September 12 and his corpse has been deposited at a mortuary in Mosogar.

In an earlier report, a bitter fetish priest, Togbe Gadefia who could not accept the fact that his ex-girlfriend would be getting married to another man this weekend attacked and inflicted life-threatening machete wounds on her.

The bloody incident reportedly occurred at Asamankese in the Eastern region and the victim is currently hospitalized while the assailant turned himself in to the police.

According to starrfm.com.gh, Rakia Huseini, the victim, was taken urgently to the government hospital in Asamankese but was later transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

It is reported that 25-year-old Rakia, 25 and Togbe Gadefia were lovers before she ended their relationship so she could wed a Muslim.

The jilted man, who resides in the Asamankese suburb of Krofoforomu, was very hurt and tried everything she could to win her sweetheart back, but to no avail.

On September 11, 2023, at about 9:00 p.m., he laid ambush and attacked her with a machete after learning that the ex-lover was getting married this weekend to another man.

Gadefia had tried to cut off the victim’s head but she blocked it with her hand, resulting in the amputation of her forearm in the process.

Additionally, the attacker used the machete to cut off the ex-girlfriend's patella (kneecap) before fleeing from the scene.

A passerby reportedly chanced on Rakia lying in a pool of blood and transported her to the Asamankese government hospital where she was stabilized before a referral for surgery at Koforidua's Eastern Regional Hospital.