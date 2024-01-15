Woman tied to electricity pole at Bantama market over alleged stealing [video]

The video further reveals an unsettling moment where one of the market women is seen covering the restrained woman with a black polythene rubber before subjecting her to verbal and physical abuse. The disturbing footage has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the use of vigilante justice in the community.

In an earlier report, Temitope Adedeji, a 30-year-old woman, found herself in the dock at the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan city of Nigeria's Oyo State on Thursday, facing charges of assault and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. The accused, whose residential address remains undisclosed, is accused of assaulting her landlord and his wife, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

According to the Prosecution Counsel, Phillip Amusan, the incident took place on Tuesday at approximately 6:40 pm in the Ajinde Area of Ire-Akari, Ibadan. Amusan alleged that Adedeji, a tenant residing in the complainant’s house, physically attacked Dasola and her husband Olumuyiwa Balogun by whipping them. Furthermore, Amusan claimed that the defendant, in a disruptive manner, locked the couple’s shop and proceeded to assault them, thus exhibiting conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. The charges brought against Adedeji violate Sections 351 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.