Woman’s butchered body discovered in Machakos bush

Athi River South Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD), Philis Muthoni, reported that the woman's body showed severe injuries, including a missing hand and stab wounds to the eyes.

"This is a disturbing case of violence, and we are treating it as murder," Muthoni stated, emphasising the seriousness of the incident.

Officers who arrived at the scene retrieved the body and transferred it to a mortuary for further examination. Muthoni confirmed that an investigation had commenced to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, with ongoing efforts to identify both the victim and any suspects involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are following several leads and urge anyone with information to come forward. The level of brutality in this case is alarming, and we need to bring those responsible to justice," Muthoni said.

The OCPD reassured the public that police would intensify patrols in the area and urged residents to remain vigilant.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of the community. This type of crime will not go unpunished,” she stated.

The woman's identity has yet to be established, and authorities are urging anyone with missing relatives to visit the local mortuary for identification.

Mysterious deaths in Kenya sometimes give rise to concepts based on criminal activity, superstition, and sacrifice customs. Communities' interpretations of inexplicable deaths are greatly influenced by superstitious beliefs; many people attribute these deaths to supernatural powers, witchcraft, or curses. Social implications may result from this, such as the exclusion of families thought to be involved in sorcery. Furthermore, the idea of ritual sacrifices is still prevalent in some rural communities, where people may offer human sacrifices as a way to please gods or to gain riches and influence. The story of unexplained fatalities is further complicated by the fact that these behaviors are frequently motivated by economic necessity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana