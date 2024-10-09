Young Ghanaian man shot and killed in Canada

The student, in his 20s, was shot multiple times around 8 PM on Monday in the Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive area. Despite immediate life-saving measures performed at the scene, he reportedly succumbed to his injuries after being transported to hospital.
A young Ghanaian man, identified as Marvin Baah Boadu, has been shot dead near an apartment complex in Toronto, Canada.
Reports say the now-deceased young man had moved to Canada to study and work for meaningful life.
This incident marks the 72nd homicide recorded in Toronto this year, following the earlier fatal shooting of 39-year-old Adu Boakye in February. The ongoing surge in gun violence in the city highlights significant concerns regarding public safety and the underlying issues contributing to such tragic events.
On February 17, 2024, Adu Boakye, a father of four, was shot in a random incident. He was assaulted without any known connection to the perpetrators and passed away shortly after being transferred to hospital. This incident occurred earlier in the year when Boakye was tragically shot while waiting for a bus in the North York area of Toronto, specifically near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue. The event is believed to be a random act of violence, as there are no known connections between Boakye and the assailants involved. Emergency services arrived swiftly, but despite their efforts, Boakye was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to hospital.
In light of the recent homicides of Ghanaian nationals in Toronto, the Ghanaian community has expressed substantial apprehension regarding the city's safety and violence. Community leaders have been calling for increased police presence and better community safety measures to address the escalating violence. There are also discussions about the need for more resources dedicated to community engagement and support systems to help individuals feel secure in their neighbourhoods.