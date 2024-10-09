Young Ghanaian man shot and killed in Canada

Reports say the now-deceased young man had moved to Canada to study and work for meaningful life.

This incident marks the 72nd homicide recorded in Toronto this year, following the earlier fatal shooting of 39-year-old Adu Boakye in February. The ongoing surge in gun violence in the city highlights significant concerns regarding public safety and the underlying issues contributing to such tragic events.

On February 17, 2024, Adu Boakye, a father of four, was shot in a random incident. He was assaulted without any known connection to the perpetrators and passed away shortly after being transferred to hospital. This incident occurred earlier in the year when Boakye was tragically shot while waiting for a bus in the North York area of Toronto, specifically near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue. The event is believed to be a random act of violence, as there are no known connections between Boakye and the assailants involved. Emergency services arrived swiftly, but despite their efforts, Boakye was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to hospital.