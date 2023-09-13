Young man marries 7 women the same day, says he wants to ‘make one big happy family' (photos)

Local media reports say around eight in the morning, the ladies, namely; Aisha, Aisha, Fatuma, Sharifah, Rashida, Mariam, and Zainab, were driven to nearby salons for styling, after which they were put in super bespoke vans with personalized license plates carrying each bride's name.

Pulse Ghana

Pictures and videos of Nsikonnene and his wives riding in a large parade through the towns of Kalagi, Kasana, and Nakifuma flooded social media and stirred interesting reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nsikonnene commended his women - the oldest of whom has been with him for seven years, for their loyalty during his remarks at the ceremony.

He added that he performed their introductions separately, but chose to marry seven of them on the same day because he did not want any jealousy to exist in his family if they were married one at a time.

Pulse Ghana

“I introduced them separately and decided to wed them all at once to make one big happy family. I am still a young man and in the near future, God willing, I cannot say this is the end of it,” Nsikonnene is quoted to have said.

The groom’s father, Hajj Abdul Ssemakula who appears to have supported his son’s move said polygamy is the hallmark of their family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My grandfather had six wives who were separated by curtains in a single house. My own late father had 5 wives and I myself have four wives who live in one house,” the elderly man said.