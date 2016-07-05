52 institutions before court for flouting fire regulations

52 offenders have been arraigned before court in Kumasi by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for failing to comply with fire safety standards in their institutions.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Desmond Ackah disclosed this on a Kumasi based radio Ultimate Radio that most institutions put up structures without escape routes, fire extinguishers and poor wiring system which are recipes for fire outbreaks.

He added that his outfit will continue to hunt for institutions who flout fire safety laws and deal with them accordingly.

This action comes in the wake of the increasing spate of fire outbreaks in the country, with many in Kumasi.