This was disclosed by the Head Principal of the school, Dr. Mary Ashun in a communiqué to parents, staff and community members of the school.

According to the principal this is in line with Board Policy on emergencies for the prestigious school.

“After consultation with the GIS Board of Directors and following my email last night on the positive Coronavirus cases, I would like to announce that the Ghana International School will close at the end of the School Day today, 13th March 2020 at 3:30 pm for the next two weeks till 27th March 2020. This early closure is in line with Board Policy on Emergencies,” a statement from the school announced.

The statement from the Ghana International School also advised students to stay at home during the period and to make use of the school’s virtual learning platforms.

“All students are required to stay home during this time with learning support continuing through our Virtual Learning platforms previously communicated to all parents and guardians. Further detail on how this will function will be communicated soon and this will enable learning to continue,” the statement added.

The school also expressed confidence in the capability of the Government of Ghana to ensure the coronavirus infection is brought under control.

“We are confident that the measures outlined by the W.H.O and the Government of Ghana will enable Healthcare Professionals to act swiftly to ensure all operations return to normal as soon as possible. As this early closure period will lead into the regularly scheduled Easter Break, let me take the opportunity to wish you a safe and restful season with advised travel to affected areas.”

“Term 3 is still scheduled to begin on Tuesday 14th April 2020 at which time we will receive our students back to campus. Should anything change, we will inform all our stakeholders by the means we have been using so far,” the school added in the statement.

This comes after the Government confirmed Ghana’s first two cases of coronavirus in a press conference organised by the Information Ministry on Thursday.

In a related development, the management of Lincoln Community School has communicated to parents that one of Ghana's confirmed cases came in contact with a parent of a student in particular classes there.

All parents have subsequently been informed of this development.

According to the school authorities, the parent and their family have not been to school and are self-quarantining.