Per the latest figures, 152 new cases have been recorded with 128 more persons recovering.

Meanwhile, one more person has died from coronavirus in Ghana bringing the country’s death toll to 35.

According to the update provided by the Ghana Health Service on Saturday, May 30, 2020, two out of five persons who were stated to be in critical condition are now on ventilators.

The five in critical condition are part of 15 patients who are severely ill.

The University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) has five of the severely ill persons whereas the Ga East Municipal Hospital Hospital has four of them.

Both the Korlebu and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals have three each at their facilities.

The Ho Hospital and Nyaho Medical Center have one and two severely ill persons respectively.