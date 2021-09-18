Government hands over impounded Rosewood to National Cathedral board

This follows the inspection and confistication of the 5 containers of Rosewood by the Sector Minister, Jinapor at the Tema Port on Friday, 30th July 2021, where he disclosed the intent of government to donate all confiscated rosewood towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

He said that this act of donation is proof of the transparency in the management of the natural resources the President of the Republic promised and as appointees given the opportunity to assist the President in preserving and managing the natural resources, they will ensure that this transparency is done with a high sense of intergity.

Adding that “we will go on to work to ensure the cartel and syndicate behind the harvesting and exportation of these rosewoods are dealt with to help protect our environment”.

Abu Jinapor also hinted that the government is putting in place measures to ensure that Ghana does not become a criminal transit point for Rosewood trade and exportation.

On his part, Deputy Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Atta John kumah who represented his Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta expressed profound gratitude to the Lands Minister and the Forestry Commission for such a gracious offer towards the construction of the edifice.

He said this means the Ministry will no longer have to cough up funds to purchase wood for the project and used the opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians to support in kind and cash towards the completion of the National Cathedral.

The representatives from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Prof. Dr. Paul Frimpong Manso and Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee also added their voice in appreciation to the Ministry for this donation.

Rev. Frimpong Manso in his words of appreciation on behalf of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, solicited support for the cathedral by reiterating that the National Cathedral is not for the President, neither is it for the government but for Ghanaians and so they should celebrate this worthy cause.

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee also expressed joy for this gesture saying ” Rosewood is seen as one of the most expensive wood in the world and so it is good that we are going to use this kind of wood for the house of God”

She also called on Ghanaians to donate generously as the President has suggested, a minimum of 100gh cedis a month. She said if this is really followed through, they would have more than enough funds to complete the Cathedral and would not have to go into the coffers of the country for any more funds.