Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he was ready to join constituency campaign teams to visit markets and conduct house-to-house campaigns to win power back for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections.

He, therefore, appealed to the delegates of the NDC to give him the nod to lead the Party to victory in 2020.

Mr Mahama said this when he met delegates and constituency executives of Adaklu at Waya.

He said 2020 was the best time to take power from the NPP and asked the delegates to consider his experience and achievements and give him the chance to do more for the country.

Mr Samuel Dorfe, Adaklu Constituency Chairman of the NDC said the constituency would give “all the votes” to Mr Mahama and asked him not to forget Adaklu when elected.

Mr Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for the area said the constituency was targeting 100 percent votes for Mr Mahama, hence waging war against “spoilt and rejected votes.”

At Ho, Mr Benjamin Kpodo, MP for Ho Central also assured of massive votes for the former President.

