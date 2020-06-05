Yahaya Alhassa, Bassarou Moaro, Alhassan Arafat, Abdul Gafa, Anim Emmanuel, Issaka Mutakiru, Zakari Salisu, Abdulai Yahaya and Mohammed Amin were part of a group, numbering up to 50, who went on the demonstration.

They pleaded guilty of violating the president's directive and each of the accused persons will pay GH¢28,800 and in default serve four years in prison.

The Presiding Judge, Mrs. Susana Eduful said the ten defendants acted contrary to paragraph 1, subsection A of the Executive Instrument 64, and Section six of the Restriction Imposition Act 2020.

They pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to commit the crime, failure to notify the police of desire to hold a special event and failure to comply with restrictions imposed on public gathering in contravention of E.I 64 and the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012).