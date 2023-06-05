10-year-old environmental advocate Aseda Bekoe inspires next generation at 3rd Annual Climate Benefit Ball

Aseda Acheampomaa Bekoe participated in ActNowFilm2, organised and hosted by the University of Cambridge’s Cambridge Zero initiative and The University of Bath submitted to COP27.

She continues to grow and mature, with her impact on the fight against climate change growing stronger.

At the 3rd Annual Climate Benefit Ball, Aseda once again demonstrated her unwavering commitment to combating climate change, protecting the environment, captivating people of all ages, and inspiring a movement for a sustainable climate future. Her delivery and oration, which received thunderous applause from the audience, served as a reminder that age is not a barrier to effecting change and that young voices have the power to shape the future of our planet.

She is deeply motivated by her love for the Earth and the environment and is concerned for its future. She made a strong case for humans to develop a deep connection with nature in order to fight at firsthand the ripple effects of climate change that threaten the world. Despite her young age, Aseda Acheampomaa Bekoe profoundly understands environmental issues and their accompanied effects.

Her speeches and presentations are both informative and persuasive, leaving a lasting impact on her audiences. She is able to articulate complex concepts and raise awareness about the urgency of addressing climate change, with the support of his younger brother Obrempong Kumi Bekoe, whom she recruited to champion her cause. Their approach is to create powerpoint presentations and animations to educate people on climate change and sustainability. They do both the powerpoint and animations by themselves.

Nana Yaw Osei Darkwa, Founder of the Green Republic, in a speech stated that Ghana has an environmental crisis due to how the nation discriminately destroys its forests. According to him, Ghana has recklessly destroyed the very forests which provide security of absorbing the emissions which get stuck in the atmosphere leading to the abnormal levels of pollution we are currently experiencing.

