1,079 dead-on-arrival cases recorded in 2023 - Tema General Hospital reports

During the annual performance review of the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, Dr. Anthony emphasized the severity of the situation, highlighting the significant increase from the 882 cases recorded in 2022.

The disconcerting trend witnessed in 2023 saw a total of 1,079 people, comprising 621 males and 458 females, brought to the Tema General Hospital dead on arrival.

Statistics reported reveal that the top 10 certified causes of death conditions in 2023 included cerebrovascular diseases, cardiovascular diseases, hypertensive complications, and diabetic complications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, liver diseases, acute respiratory distress, severe sepsis, pneumonia, kidney diseases, and hypovolaemic shock were among the leading causes of mortality.