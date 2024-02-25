The sheer magnitude of the figure of people being brought to the hospital dead has been a worry for the health facility.
1,079 dead-on-arrival cases recorded in 2023 - Tema General Hospital reports
Tema General Hospital has reported a staggering 1,079 cases of individuals brought in already deceased during the year 2023.
During the annual performance review of the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, Dr. Anthony emphasized the severity of the situation, highlighting the significant increase from the 882 cases recorded in 2022.
The disconcerting trend witnessed in 2023 saw a total of 1,079 people, comprising 621 males and 458 females, brought to the Tema General Hospital dead on arrival.
Statistics reported reveal that the top 10 certified causes of death conditions in 2023 included cerebrovascular diseases, cardiovascular diseases, hypertensive complications, and diabetic complications.
Additionally, liver diseases, acute respiratory distress, severe sepsis, pneumonia, kidney diseases, and hypovolaemic shock were among the leading causes of mortality.
Dr. Anthony mentioned that the hospital is actively investigating potential causes behind these concerning trends and urged the public to promptly report any health issues to the nearest healthcare facilities and further advised that individuals who have been discharged from the hospital but experience complications should not hesitate to return immediately for medical attention instead of waiting at home in hopes of improvement.
