Also, 554 new cases have been confirmed.

The country’s active cases now stand at 6,948.

So far, a total of 73,557 cases have been recorded since March 2020.

Out of that number, 66,115 have recovered.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 43,044

Ashanti Region - 13,231

Western Region - 4,164

Eastern Region - 3,211

Central Region - 2,498

Volta Region - 1,181

Bono East Region - 882

Northern Region - 802

Upper East Region - 755

Western North Region - 737

Bono Region - 718

Ahafo Region - 565

Upper West Region - 251

Oti Region - 250

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 37