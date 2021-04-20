17-year-old kills 45-year-old Ghanaian Elijah Newman in the US

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. along the 1200 Block of Peggy Court.

Newman was shot in the torso and died at the scene.

The suspect, Torian Wilson, of the 8500 block of Mora Lane in St. Louis, also was charged with armed criminal action in the shooting incident.

According to charging documents, Wilson admitted to being at the scene of the shooting after police apprehended him nearby with a gun that matched a bullet casing found next to Newman's body.

Detectives found Wilson by tracing his phone, after linking his email address to a series of recently reported carjackings of ride-hailing companies in the area.

Family and friends have described Newman as a loving father and devoted husband whom they'll forever cherish.