17-year-old kills 45-year-old Ghanaian Elijah Newman in the US

Kojo Emmanuel

A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a Ghanaian Lyft driver who immigrated to the United States.

The deceased known as Elijah Newman was shot and killed in the Baden neighbourhood Thursday night, April 15, 2021, while working as a Lyft driver but it's unclear at this time if he was picking up or dropping off a customer.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. along the 1200 Block of Peggy Court.

Newman was shot in the torso and died at the scene.

The suspect, Torian Wilson, of the 8500 block of Mora Lane in St. Louis, also was charged with armed criminal action in the shooting incident.

According to charging documents, Wilson admitted to being at the scene of the shooting after police apprehended him nearby with a gun that matched a bullet casing found next to Newman's body.

Detectives found Wilson by tracing his phone, after linking his email address to a series of recently reported carjackings of ride-hailing companies in the area.

Family and friends have described Newman as a loving father and devoted husband whom they'll forever cherish.

The deceased friends have started a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses.

Kojo Emmanuel

